Eddie Eagle Gun Safe program offered for pre-K to fourth graders

PALM COAST, Fla. - Teaching young children what to do if they see a gun is the goal of a new gun accident prevention program being offered by the Palm Coast Parks and Recreation and Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

No real gun will be used in the Eddie Eagle Gun Safe Program this spring.

The program is free, but there are a limited amount of spots available and registration is required.

All classes will be held from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the Palm County Community Center located at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The schedule by grade level is:

Pre-K and kindergarten - March 19, 2019.

First and second graders - March 20, 2019.

Third and Fourth graders - March 21, 2019.

The Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program is designed to teach children four simple, easy-to-remember steps so they know what to do if they ever come across a gun: STOP! Don’t touch. Run Away. Tell a grown-up.

No actual firearms will be used in this program. The class will be taught by a certified National Rifle Association instructor and law enforcement will be in attendance.

The program was developed by a task force made up of educators, school administrators, curriculum specialists, urban housing safety officials, clinical psychologists, law enforcement officials and NRA firearm safety experts.

Click here to register your child for the program. For more information call 386-986-2323.



