Father accused of instigating fight between boys, then joining in

PALM COAST, Fla. - A father is facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct after instigating a fight between his son and another boy, Flagler County deputies said.

Deputies responded to a disturbance Monday at Indian Trails Sports Complex, where two teenage boys were reported fighting. After investigating, deputies said Anthony Gardiner, 34, instigated it and then jumped in the fight himself.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office obtained video footage of the incident that was recorded by a witness at the time of the fight. The video shows Gardiner ultimately getting involved, pushing the other boy off his son.

“Most parents would do everything within their power to prevent any harm coming to their child,” Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “But this is a parent who actively encouraged violence between his son and another child to solve a problem. Then, took it another step further and began fighting one of the kids himself. This is not how you teach your children problem solving skills.”

