FCSO needs help naming new bloodhound pup

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help naming the agency’s first bloodhound pup in decades.

When fully trained, FCSO’s bloodhound will be used for finding missing persons with dementia, suicidal persons, and others that may need to be found quickly.

“He is in training now and will soon be ready to go to work, but he needs a name first!" Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I think the people he will be serving should help us name him. I look forward to seeing what names are submitted.”

Name suggestions for the new FCSO bloodhound can be submitted on the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The deadline is Thursday, April 25th.

The Sheriff will announce the new FCSO bloodhound’s name on Friday, April 26.

