FDLE asked to investigate suspended Flagler County tourism director

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate accusations of public corruption by the county's suspended tourism director, Matt Dunn.

Dunn, who has held the post for five years, is accused of misappropriating of public funds. County officials said Thursday that an internal review conducted by the county found enough evidence to warrant his suspension.

Dunn's office was sealed to preserve potential evidence and all of his electronic devices were confiscated.

FlaglerLive said the investigation began when county Commissioner Donald O'Brian was approached by a whistleblower, who turned over the information to the administration.

“I would characterize it more as cutting corners and not following policies and procedures. I didn’t see anything that was outright embezzlement if you will,” O’Brien told FlaglerLive.

O'Brien said the tourism office itself is not in financial jeopardy.

Dunn, 44, was hired in January 2014 to oversee the tourism office when it was a part of the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce. A year later, the tourism office was made a county office.

The tourism office handles nearly $3 million in annual revenue that is generated by a 5 percent surtax on hotels, motels and other short-term rentals in the county.

After a recent raise, Dunn's current salary is $95,500. According to the county, Dunn will continue to be paid during the investigation.

