FHP: Palm Coast man, 79, dies in single-vehicle crash

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast man was killed and two women were injured, one of them seriously, in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on northbound U.S. 1, just north of Palm Coast Parkway.

Troopers said a 79-year-old man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe suffered a medical emergency and the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Richard Kuhn, died at the scene, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol report, a 77-year-old Palm Coast woman suffered serious injuries and a 51-year-old Palm Coast woman suffered minor injuries. The two women, both passengers, were taken to Halifax Medical Center.

