FHP: Palm Coast woman dies after crash

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast woman died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported just after 5 p.m. at Old Kings Road and Utility Drive.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west on Utility Drive when she attempted to turn left onto Old Kings Road and collided with a red Nissan Altima traveling north on Old Kings Road.

The 84-year-old Palm Coast woman driving the Nissan was taken to Halifax Hospital, where she died, troopers said. Her name has not been released pending family notification.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said an 84-year-old man, who was the only passenger in the Nissan, and the driver of the Chevrolet were taken to different hospitals, both with minor injuries.

Charges are pending, the Highway Patrol said.

