Flager County Sheriff's Office : Drug house closed for business

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A 36-year-old woman is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, tampering with or destroying evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office and it's Special Investigation Unit got a warrant to search Jamie Bullock's home at 160 Lantana Avenue in Flagler Beach on Friday.

It's the second time she has been arrested on drug charges according to authorities. Bullock posted bond on those first charges and returned to the residence shortly after.

Since December, detectives said they've been getting complaints from residents of Flagler Beach due to more illegal drug activity, including selling cocaine out of her home.

During the search Friday, investigators said Bullock was in possession of over 20 grams of pot, additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held without bond because she was already out on bond from the previous drug arrest in December of 2018.

“She had a chance to clean up her act but she went right back to selling poison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“Great work by our detectives and the Flagler Beach Police Department for staying on top of this drug house and shutting it down. Thank you to the community members who saw this occurring and

reported it.”

Additional charges for the sale of cocaine are still pending on Bullock.

