Flagler Beach commissioner accused of domestic violence

A Flagler Beach Commissioner was arrested Friday night and charged with domestic violence after a witness reported violence between him and his girlfriend.

Eric Cooley, 43, was arrested at his home on North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach after an investigation by deputies at a 7-Eleven business that Cooley owns on South Ocean Shore Boulevard.

A witness told officers that Cooley had kicked and grabbed the throat of the victim on two separate occasions in the store. Both incidents were confirmed by the victim and as well as additional reports of violence to the victim by the defendant on numerous occasions.

After determining that the suspect was a Flagler Beach commissioner, Flagler Beach Police asked the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation. Deputies reported finding a longtime abusive relationship between Cooley and his girlfriend of 20 years, who also works with him at the 7-Eleven store.

“This is an unfortunate situation but it goes to show you that domestic violence has no boundaries,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Cooley was booked into jail and will be held without bond until a first appearance before a judge.

