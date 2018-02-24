Flagler County deputies find body of missing 70-year-old man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 70-year-old man who was reported missing Friday night.

Deputies said Robert Barshied's body was recovered in a marsh near Bings Landing Saturday morning.

Barshied was last seen Thursday morning leaving his home on a red bicycle and traveling toward the River to Sea Preserve in Palm Coast, deputies said.

“Not the outcome we were hoping for, but at least we can provide some closure to the family,” Sheriff

Rick Staly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Deputies said no foul play is expected.

