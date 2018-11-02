Flagler County deputies investigate shooting in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in Bunnell, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Patrol deputies and detectives responded about 10 p.m. to the shooting on Knox Jones Avenue, near North Old Dixie Highway and County Road 13.

Deputies said an adult with a gunshot wound was airlifted to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives have been interviewing several witnesses, but have received conflicting accounts about what happened.

As of Friday, deputies said, a gun had not been located. Investigators said they believe someone helped remove the firearm from the scene and conceal it.

“At this point, we are trying to get honest witnesses to come forward and tell us what really occurred,”

Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We believe this to be an isolated incident between the individuals involved and do not believe there is an active threat to the community.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case number 2018-103370 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

