Flagler County deputies search for missing 70-year-old man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old man, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Robert Barshied was last seen Thursday morning leaving his home on a red bicycle and traveling toward the River to Sea Preserve in Palm Coast, deputies said.

Barshied was described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds and having white hair.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case number 18-17650.

