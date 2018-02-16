Flagler County deputy injured by man accused of resisting arrest

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy who tried to take a man into custody for violating a stalking injunction was taken to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to Florida Park Drive.

A deputy was at the scene to take Leslie Pitter, 42, into custody for the violation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Pitter wouldn't follow commands from the deputy and refused to place his hands behind his back.

Two deputies attempted to secure Pitter in handcuffs when he began violently resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One deputy tried to restrain Pitter, who threw the deputy over him before both fell to the ground, deputies said.

The deputy's left shoulder struck the pavement and was dislocated. Deputies said he also suffered a laceration to his chin.

Both deputies continued to give verbal commands for Pitter to stop resisting arrest and eventually deployed a Taser at Pitter, according to the Sheriff's Office. The other deputy guided Pitter to the ground, where he was then secured in handcuffs.

Deputies said that after he was secured, Pitter began taunting the injured deputy, who was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler for treatment.

Pitter was arrested on the violation of injunction charge and was additionally charged with resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Flagler County Detention Facility on no bond.

