Flagler County detention deputy fired

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A detention deputy was fired earlier this month after failing to comply with the requirements of his disciplinary probation for a previous violation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Detention Deputy Mark Sousa received notice of his termination on May 16.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sousa was first disciplined after he reported to his shift under the influence of alcohol. He was then placed on six months of disciplinary probation, suspended for 30 days without pay, removed from his special collateral duty, subjected to random drug and alcohol testing and attended counseling.

Investigators said a photo posted recently on social media showed Sousa "inside a bar, drinking alcohol and making obscene gestures," which the Sheriff's Office said violated his disciplinary probation.

“This is an unfortunate situation and I am extremely disappointed in his actions,” Undersheriff Jack

Bisland said. “This employee was given a second chance by Sheriff (Rick) Staly to turn his life around and it is truly a shame that he decided to throw his career away. We will not tolerate employees that chose to bring dishonor and discredit to the Sheriff’s Office or tarnish the badge.”

Sousa had until Tuesday to appeal his termination. He had been employed as a detention deputy since November 2013.

The Sheriff's Office said Detention Deputy Lauren Gadson was given a written reprimand after policy violations were discovered during the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.