Flagler County partners with FortifyFL App for school safety

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has announced a partnership with the Fortify Florida app, a suspicious activity-reporting app available to parents, teachers and students across the state of Florida.

The Fortify Florida app allows students, faculty, and the community the ability to relay information anonymously concerning unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent, criminal activities, and threats to appropriate public safety agencies and school officials.

The Fortify Florida app was developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after the Florida Legislature passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School helped come up with the name for the app and design the logo.

“I encourage students, parents, and teachers to download this app and our FCSO app immediately,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The FortifyFL app is another avenue for the public and students to send us information anonymously that could potentially save lives.”

The free FortifyFL app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Tips can also be submitted online at GetFortifyFL.com. You can also download the free FCSO app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.Com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.