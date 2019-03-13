Flagler County residents can get rid of hazardous waste on April 6 in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. - With many doing their spring cleaning, Flagler County residents will be able to get rid of household hazardous waste next month in Bunnell.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Bunnell Coquina City Hall, located at 200 South Church St.

Items that will be collected are batteries, light bulbs, fluorescent lights, electronics, household cleaners,

paint, paint products, pesticides, pool chemicals, used oil and tires.

Medications, drugs, ammunition and weapons will not be accepted. Contact the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Division for more information on medication collection sites.

For additional information on the event, contact the City of Bunnell at 386-437-7500.

