Flagler County Sheriff's Office employee charged with grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County Sheriff's Office civilian employee accused of falsifying her time sheets was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Nancy Birdsong, who began working at the Sheriff's Office in 1998, is charged with grand theft.

She has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 14, Sheriff Rick Staly said he received allegations that Birdsong had been flasifying her time sheets and ordered a criminal investigation, which resulted in her arrest Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation revealed questionable entries, discrepancies and omissions on Birdsong’s time sheet related to her use of time off to include sick time, vacation leave, personal leave, comp time and the use of Family Medical Leave Act time.

Investigators said the issues were discovered after Birdsong’s supervisor was reassigned to another unit and her interim supervisor was reviewing time sheets submitted by courthouse personnel.

The time sheets submitted by Birdsong contained inconsistencies indicating that Birdsong was at work, which resulted in her being paid her regular salary on days when she did not report to work, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After investigators said they determined a total of $1,577.61 had been unlawfully compensated to Birdsong through fraudulent time sheet entries, the State Attorney’s Office filed a charge of grand theft.

“I was elected to restore the professionalism and public trust of the agency,” a statement from Staly said. “Criminal activity will not be tolerated regardless of who the suspect is or where they work. We will be asking for full restitution as part of the sentence.”

Birdstrong was booked into the Flagler County jail about 4:40 p.m. Monday. After being booked, a warrant ordered her release on her own recognizance.

