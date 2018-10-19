Flagler County Sheriff's Office gets donation for medical trauma kits

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will soon have emergency medical kits in their squad cars, thanks to nearly $8,000 raised by members of the community.

Sam and Maria Royer, with Heroes First Home Loans and Tom Heiser with Coldwell Banker, presented Sheriff Rick Staly with a check for $7,850 Friday to be used to buy the lifesaving trauma medical kits.

"All deputies have first aid kits in their cars but they are not emergency trauma kits," Staly said. "These kits are nearly $100 each, so they're not cheap. In today's climate, it is important for deputies to be as prepared as possible. We hope to never need to use the kits but we are extremely grateful to Sam, Maria, Tom and everyone who donated to support the Sheriff's Office."

The purpose of the kits is to provide essential items for deputies to render aid to themselves or others in the event of a critical injury or shooting. The kit allows a first responder to provide treatment to ballistic injuries as well as other types of trauma.

Each kit contains a tactical tourniquet, trauma shears, nasopharyngeal airway, modular bandages, petrolatum gauze, 2-inch tape, gloves and a face shield.

