Flagler County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting

PALM COAST - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Beechwood Lane.

The Sheriff's Office said it received a call stating that a man and woman had been shot. Their conditions were not released by the Sheriff's Office. Both the man and woman were transported to a trauma hospital.

"We are at the beginning stages of this investigation. I want to let the community know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.