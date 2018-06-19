Flagler County Sheriff's Office strengthening new digital neighborhood watch

Bunnell, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Ring video doorbell to strengthen a new digital neighborhood watch.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that the office is always looking for new ways to fight crime.

“Ring has presented us with a unique way to have even more community involvement in the fight against crime,” he said.

Ring manufactures and sells doorbells with HD cameras and microphones. The doorbells allow homeowners to see who is at their front door and communicate with them without opening the door. Homeowners can also communicate from remote locations.

The company also launched a new app, called “Neighbors” in May of 2018.

The new app allows users in a small radius to connect with one another and share crime information, suspicious encounters and videos captured on doorbell cameras.

The sheriff’s office will be joining the app and Ring community in Flagler County to strengthen the digital neighborhood watch.

“It’s an extra set of eyes and we hope to use this technology to solve cases and keep neighborhoods safe,” Staly said.

However, Flagler residents do not need a Ring doorbell to join the app. App users can upload photos and videos captured with other devices and make comments.

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

