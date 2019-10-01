Deputies: Snapchat threat leads to arrest of Flagler County student

Carl Court/Getty Images

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Matanzas High School student was arrested after deputies were alerted Monday to a Snapchat video of the teen holding a gun, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said the video, which was date-stamped four weeks ago and since removed, showed Devin Jones holding what appears to be a long gun style firearm. Deputies said he pointed the gun at the screen while talking, but there is no audio. There is a caption, however, that says, "I got sum for y'all just wait till 2:15," deputies said, along with Jones' username in the upper left corner.

According to the Sheriff's Office, school resource deputies found Jones and searched him on campus to ensure he was not armed. He was then taken into custody and charged with written threats to kill, a second-degree felony.

"We cannot stress the fact enough that we have a zero tolerance policy in Flagler County and making a threat will be taken seriously," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Whether you think it is a joke or not, making a threat is a crime with serious consequences. Any and all threats will be investigated. I am thankful for the anonymous person who called to alert us to the video. Parents, talk to your kids!"

Jones was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

