Flagler County Tax Collector's Office burglarized

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at the County Tax Collector's Office on Old Kings Road on Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said that around 3 a.m., the front glass doors were shattered with an object and two people entered the building and removed electronics.

Deputies are trying to locate surveillance video from other businesses. Authorities say the suspects may be traveling in a white SUV or minivan.

