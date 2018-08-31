Flagler couple indicted on counterfeit charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Flagler County couple has been indicted on charges of making, passing and possessing counterfeit money.

Federal prosecutors said Christopher Heath, 36, and Christine Beaulieub, 37, of Bunnell, will stand trial on the charges on Oct.1.

If convicted on all charges against them, each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Secret Service, the Ormond Beach Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not released exactly what led to the arrest of Heath and Beaulieb. Both are now behind bars.

