Flagler deputies looking for woman after marijuana washes up

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies want your help finding a woman suspected of taking some marijuana that recently washed up on the beach.

The Sheriff's Office posted an image on its official Facebook page, showing a bikini-clad woman hunched over in the sand with her arm wrist-deep in a package of marijuana wrapped in plastic.

"Help us find this woman!" the post said, noting that deputies are looking for the woman in connection with a stash of marijuana that washed ashore Sept. 13.

Several packages of pot have been found on beaches across Northeast Florida within the last week, including 100 pounds in Flagler County alone.

Authorities are warning beachgoers not to take the pot, or they could face criminal charges. A Flagler County man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he tried to take some the pot.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (386) 313-4911 or via email at tips@flaglersheriff.com.

