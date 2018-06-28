Flagler deputies search for man, blue vehicle in hit-and-run of bicycle

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run of a bicycle that occurred Wednesday night.

Deputies are looking for a blue-colored vehicle with damage to the passenger side headlight and front fender. Parts of the bumper were left at the scene of the crash, according to an FCSO incident report.

A man was pushing his bike on U.S. 1 South when he was struck by vehicle. A white man then got out of the vehicle and said, “Sorry man, I have to go.”

The driver then left the scene of the crash, leaving the man lying on the side of U.S. 1.

The victim told deputies that his legs were injured, according to the incident report.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention case No. 2018-7840.

