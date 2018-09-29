Flagler Inmate dies in apparent suicide at jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County inmate has died of an apparent suicide at the jail, reported the sheriff's office.

Police say when Mark Klos was found inside his jail cell leaning against the cell door Saturday morning. Detention Deputies along with onsite medical staff immediately performed CPR and used an AED but fire rescue officials pronounced him dead.

The jail was immediately placed on lockdown. Sheriff Staly responded to the jail and requested the

Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate his death. Sheriff Staly also ordered an internal

investigation.

There is no apparent foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, reported the sheriff's office.

“It is tragic anytime someone takes their life,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We have many services

available to our inmates, including mental health services through Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral

Healthcare. We extend our condolences to his family.”

The last known attempted suicide by an inmate at the Detention Center was on February 12, 2018. Fellow inmates and detention deputies foiled this attempt.

