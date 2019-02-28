Flagler resident hundreds of miles away thwarts home burglary

Surveillance video from a home security camera alerted the homeowner hundreds of miles away that two juveniles had parked their bikes outside and entered his house

BUNNELL, Fla. - Just because a homeowner is traveling hundreds of miles from home doesn't mean they're not watching their property, especially now that home surveillance cameras can be accessed online.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got a call Tuesday from a man traveling in Ohio who said he said he could see a burglary in progress at his home on Oleander Drive in Bunnell. The caller told deputies he was watching his home being burglarized live from via surveillance cameras he had installed on the exterior and interior of his home. He said he watched a burglar break a window to get inside, only to get scared off when the home alarm system went off.

Responding deputies to boys, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, walking nearby. Since they matched the description of the burglars provided by the homeowner, they were detained for questioning. Once deputies obtained still images from the video, they said they could positively identify the juveniles committing the burglary.

When questioned, the boys admitted they walked their bicycles behind the wood fence before entering the home through the bathroom window.

“This is a great example of how modern technology can be used to immediately report a crime in progress,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thanks to his security system and the quick response from our deputies, these juveniles were quickly arrested and processed at the Green Roof Inn.”

The two teenagers were charged with felony burglary to an unoccupied dwelling. After they were booked, the Department of Juvenile Justice directed that both juveniles be released to their parents.

