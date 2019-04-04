Flagler Rotary Club, its partners fund 115 hoods for firefighters

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Rotary Club of Flagler County and its partners donated $14,125 to fund 115 cancer-preventing hoods for local firefighters.

Fifteen Flagler Beach firefighters and 94 in Flagler County will receive the hoods.

The donation was made March 26 at a Hoods for Heroes ceremony at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The donation included matching grants from the Rotary Foundation and Jeff Evans State Farm.

The national State Farm corporation also is purchasing 23 hoods for $2,875, so the donation of hoods will include Flagler Beach.

“The Rotary Club of Flagler County is passionate about protecting the Firefighters who protect us. Firefighters risk their lives by going into a burning fire or when putting out a burning car to avoid an explosion at a crash scene but years from now they may see the effects of their dangerous role when some may be stricken with several forms of cancer from carcinogens they were exposed to,” said Cindy Kiel Evans, president of Flagler County's Rotary Club.

Hoods for Heroes is a local non-profit organization that raises funds to purchase protective hoods for firefighters. The hoods protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals that have caused an epidemic of cancer among first responders.

One in three firefighters can expect to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and more than 60 percent of line-of-duty deaths are due to cancer. Hoods For Heroes has donated hoods to firefighters across Northeast Florida and around the state. It is currently expanding its efforts to go nationwide.



