Get a whiff of this: Flagler County offers new scent-tracking kits

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new tool to help find missing persons.

The sheriff’s office is now providing residents with scent-tracking kits from Find-M’ Friends, Inc.

The kits include a wipe and an airtight container.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that the kits are easy to use and have the possibility to save a life.

An individual using the kit will rub the wipe along their neck, arms, back of their hands and face. The wipe will then be placed in the container, labeled by name and stored in a dry location without direct sunlight.

If a Flagler County resident goes missing after completing a kit, the sheriff’s office will have a pure sample of that person’s scent to track.

“From our experience, those prone to going missing are adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Staly said, “and searching for them takes a lot of resources and this might allow us to find them faster.”

Kits are free to the public, according to the sheriff. In order to complete a kit, visit the sheriff’s office at 901 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, Fla., or call 386-437-4116.

“The entire process takes only moments. and it could be the difference between life and death should you or a loved ever go missing,” Staly said.

