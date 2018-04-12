Flagler sheriff saves woman's life with Heimlich maneuver

PALM COAST, Fla. - A woman who was choking at a Flagler County event Wednesday evening credited Sheriff Rick Staly with saving her life by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her.

Sharon Demers was at a Meet the Candidates event for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture at the Pine Lakes Golf Club in Palm Coast when she began to choke, according to a Flagler County Sheriff's Office news release.

Staly saw Demers and when he realized she was in distress and why, he performed the Heimlich on her.

On the fourth attempt, the food came loose, and Demers was able to breathe again.

“I’m just so grateful to Sheriff Rick Staly for saving my life,” Demers said after the meeting. “He was in the right place at the right time. I don’t think I would have survived if he hadn’t been there. He was even kind enough to sit next to me for the rest of the evening to make sure I was OK.”

The entire room applauded the quick life-saving measure.

“I saw the commotion and saw the Sheriff quickly spring to action,” Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen said, who attended the event. “This could have easily been a tragedy if not for the Sheriff’s quick response.”

Crime Stoppers president Edward Fuller said Staly was Demers' guardian angel.

“He saved her life; there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Fuller said.

Demers said she was thankful for the sheriff’s aid and declined further medical assistance.

“I’m just happy that she is OK,” Staly said. “I would hope that anyone in my position would have done the same thing.”

