Flagler teens charged after high-speed chases in stolen cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two teens were arrested Tuesday night following a pair of high-speed chases in stolen vehicles that wove through Flagler County, authorities said.

One chase came to an end when a Mitsubishi Eclipse plowed into a palm tree in Bunnell and the second was over when the driver ditched a Dodge Journey in Palm Coast, the Sheriff's Office said.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were booked into the Flagler County jail on charges including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The pursuits began about 8:30 p.m. when the vehicles were seen speeding near Belle Terre Boulevard and State Road 100 in Palm Coast. Both vehicles fled when deputies tried to stop them.

The Mitsubishi later crashed on South Anderson Street in Bunnell and the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody as he ran from the scene, deputies said.

Deputies found the Dodge abandoned on Zebu Place in Palm Coast. A short time later, they located the 17-year-old driver at home on East Moody Boulevard and arrested him there.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office stated both teens are known to law enforcement because of their previous brushes with the law. The 16-year-old awaits trial on multiple felony counts.

The 16-year-old was transferred to Department of Juvenile Justice custody for a 21-day stay. The older teen was released and placed on house arrest until Jan. 18.

