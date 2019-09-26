Fugitive captured in Florida after 4 years on the run

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies say the search for a fugitive who was on the run for four years came to an end Wednesday when he was captured after fleeing from a Flagler County traffic stop.

A deputy on patrol in Bunnell switched on his siren after spotting a gold Chevrolet sedan doing about 80 mph on U.S. 1 where the posted speed limit is 60 mph. Instead of pulling over, the driver kept going.

Out of concern for public safety, the deputy slowed down to follow the vehicle from a safe distance, according to an arrest report. After running a red light, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Deputies said the driver scrambled out of the car and took off running. The foot chase was short-lived, however, as a deputy stopped him in his tracks using an agency-issued Taser.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Michael Anthony Ross, who was wanted on a Wisconsin warrant for violating probation in an armed robbery case, deputies said.

Ross was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, and driving without a license.

