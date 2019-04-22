Gunman sought after 18-year-old shot at Bunnell Circle K

BUNNELL, Fla. - Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in a shooting during an argument Sunday evening at the Circle K in Bunnell.

FlaglerLive reported an 18-year-old man was shot in the back outside the store on East Moody Boulevard about 8 p.m. Flagler County Fire Rescue told the website the victim was taken to Flagler Hospital in Daytona Beach with life-threatening injuries.

The Bunnell police and Flagler County deputies responded to the scene. Witnesses described a couple of large gatherings at the Family Dollar, about a block away, and at the Circle K itself. FlaglerLive was told an argument between women escalated before the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of a young man wearing a white baseball cap and a black T-shirt imprinted with a large illustration and wording. He is wanted for questioning in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 386-313-4911 or email tips@FlaglerSheriff.com.

