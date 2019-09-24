Have an opinion on local tourism? Flagler County needs to know

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Flagler County wants to know what its residents think about tourism in the area.

The county's tourism office, also known as Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, needs residents to respond to a survey on local tourism.

The results will give the county an idea of how residents view tourism efforts and areas that could be improved.

"We have partnered with Jennifer Barbee of Destination Innovate to help us in developing a stronger relationship with our community," said Interim Tourism Development Director Amy Lukasik. "We want to ensure our community is aware of the positive impacts tourism has on our lives in beautiful Flagler County."

Lukasik, on behalf of the governing Tourism Development Council, is asking all residents to participate in the short survey, which takes only a minute to complete. Responses will be compiled and evaluated on Oct. 15.

"We urge everyone to complete the survey so their voice can be heard," Lukasik said. "We need this feedback so that we can better serve all of our residents."

To participate in the survey, click here.

