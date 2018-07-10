Have you gotten a call from this fake Flagler County detective?

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies issued a warning for Flagler County residents Tuesday after a report that someone was making calls pretending to be a detective with the Sheriff's Office.

The person identified himself as Detective Dennis Rumble and told at least one citizen that he was the subject of an investigation.

But the Sheriff's Office doesn't employ anyone by that name.

When actual Flagler County detectives called the number back where the scam call originated (386-401-3719), they found a voicemail set up where the person represents himself as an employee of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they're pursuing a criminal investigation into the scam caller, and anyone who has been contacted by this person or phone number is asked to call the FCSO at 386-313-4911 to file a report.

“Past experience with scams like these usually involves scare tactics attempting to get payment in the form of gift cards or cash to stay out of legal trouble,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Don’t become a victim. When in doubt, call the Sheriff’s Office and let us verify the information you’ve been given.”

If you need to verify information with the FCSO, you can contact the main phone line at 386-437-4116. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission online.

