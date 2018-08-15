Holden House nears addition to National Register of Historical Places

Flagler County’s Holden House is one step closer to being added to the National Register of Historical Places, according to county officials.

“The Florida National Register Review Board made an unanimous decision to accept the Holden House for consideration to be added,” said historian Randy Jaye in an e-mail to the County Commission and Administrator Craig Coffey. Jaye, a Flagler Beach resident, initiated the application on behalf of Flagler County. “They were quite impressed with the house’s architectural significance and preservation.”

Located at 204 East Moody Boulevard, it is one of the oldest houses still standing in Bunnell. It serves as the home of the Flagler County Historical Society, which is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The nomination will now be sent to the Keeper of the Register, a National Park Service official responsible for deciding the eligibility of nominations considered for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It is wonderful to acknowledge and preserve the history of the Holden House. It was built in 1918 at the tail end of World War I, just one year after Flagler officially became a county,” County Administrator Craig Coffey said. “It’s grown up with Flagler County and has been witness to the vast improvements made over the decades to our transportation – cars, trains and airplanes – as well as our infrastructure and population growth.”

Flagler County purchased the Holden House in 1979. Holden House in 1984 was turned over to the Flagler County Historical Society to be used as its headquarters and museum. The State of Florida in 1988 awarded a $57,000 grant to renovate the house.

“The community has long valued the Holden House for its significance into our County’s past,” said County Commission Chair Greg Hansen. “It is only fitting to preserve this history.”

To find out more about the Holden House, read Jaye’s history of the building.

Photos provided by Flagler County Circa 1930s photo of Holden House

