Man, 24, charged with second-degree murder

BUNNELL, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after another man died of head trauma in fall 2017, according to a Bunnell Police Department media released sent by the city.

Johnnie Thomas, 24, is charged with second-degree murder.

On Sept. 15, police said, a Bunnell officer responded to an assault and battery at a home on Moody Boulevard.

In the living room, police said, the officer found Robert Emanuel Sr. with a large bump and cut on the right side of his forehead. The officer said Emanuel had difficulty speaking and answering questions, and he was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler.

On Nov. 14, a medical examiner's office investigator told the Police Department that Emanuel died of his injuries. The medical examiner's office concluded the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

More than two months later, police said that they charged Thomas with second-degree murder.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest are unknown.

“I am very proud of our community for their cooperation," Police Chief Tom Foster said in the news release.

