Man accused of sexually abusing woman 500 times since she was 12

PALM COAST, Fla. - A report of a possible sex crime involving a 7-year-old led to the arrest of a man accused of sexually abusing the child's mother since the time she was 12 years old, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Leon Norman Wiley Jr., 52, is charged with sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority and witness tampering.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded in late February to a Palm Coast home regarding a possible sex crime involving a 7-year-old. Deputies said the child's mother also reported that she had been sexually abused by Wiley more than 500 times since she was 12 years old until February.

Over the next month and a half, according to the Sheriff's Office, detectives discreetly gathered multiple recordings of the suspect and gathered enough evidence to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies said they arrested Wiley at the Palm Coast Walmart last week.

He is being held in the Flagler County jail without bond, jail records show.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.