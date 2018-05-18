Man accused of running counterfeit money operation, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man accused of operating a counterfeit money operation.

Deputies said they were serving a Volusia County warrant issued for Christopher Health at his Bunnell home on Thursday when they said they discovered multiple counterfeit bills and printing machines.

Deputies said Heath tried to leave the property in a truck, but they were able to stop him.

During his arrest, deputies said, Heath dropped an envelope of counterfeit money.

Five days earlier, according to deputies, Heath was stopped on a speeding violation on Mahogany Road. Deputies said a K-9 unit discovered $600 worth of counterfeit bills, marijuana and two computer printers.

Deputies said Heath has an arrest criminal history, including prior arrests on charges of counterfeiting, assault, theft and burglary. Deputies said he is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Heath is currently being held at Flagler County Detention Facility with a bond of $2,500.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and other charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

