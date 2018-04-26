Man arrested on theft charges threatens to blow up sheriff's office, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies said a man facing charges in the theft of some chainsaws earned more charges when he threatened to blow up the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and kill the sheriff and deputies.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were taking Raymond, Crown, 52, and Robert Brandon, 48, to the Flagler County Detention Facility when Crown repeatedly said that he was going to blow up the Sheriff's Office and kill Sheriff Rick Staly. Deputies said Crown also threatened Deputy Kyle Gaddie and warned Gaddie to watch his back.

Flagler County sheriff's deputies had arrested Crown and Brandon after responding to a criminal mischief complaint Wednesday morning on Oceanshore Boulevard in Palm Coast.

A man told deputies Crown and Brandon broke a window in his home, smashed a window on his vehicle and slashed all four tires. Deputies said one of the suspects also took two chainsaws from the man's vehicle.

A deputy later found Crown and Brandon on Palm Coast Parkway, and the arrest report shows the vehicle Crown and Brandon were in contained a knife in the glove compartment and the two chainsaws that were reported stolen.

Crown is charged with grand theft, felony criminal mischief, two counts of threats to law enforcement and one count of threatening to throw, place or discharge a device. Brandon is charged with felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

“We will not take threats of any kind lightly,” Staly said. “Threatening to blow up buildings or kill law enforcement officers for doing their job will not be tolerated. Just this Tuesday, we had funeral services for two Florida deputies that were murdered while eating lunch. Threatening or attacking us will only get you taken to the Green Roof Inn quicker."

The Green Roof Inn is Staly's nickname for the Flagler County Jail.

Crown is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility with no bond. Brandon is held on a $3,000 bond, according to the arrest report.

The Sheriff's Office said Crown has previous arrests dating back to 2010 that include domestic violence battery and trespassing. Brandon has also been arrested several times for violent offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, domestic battery and felony battery.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.