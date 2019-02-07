Man who threatened to blow up sheriff's office sentenced to prison

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 52-year-old Flagler County man charged with threatening law enforcement after he said he was going to blow up the Sheriff's Office was sentenced to three years in prison.

Raymond Anthony Crown was charged with felony criminal mischief on April 25. After he was arrested, he said he was going to attack the Sheriff's Office and kill Sheriff Rick Staly and the arresting deputy.

Crown pleaded no contest on Jan. 25 to two counts of threats against law enforcement and one count of threatening to discharge a destructive device.

A Flagler County judge sentenced him to three years in prison, followed by five years of probation. He's getting credit for 269 days served.

“Crown recently mailed me a letter from jail apologizing for the threats against my deputy and me,” Staly said. “I hope that he is able to get the help he needs to become a productive member of society upon his release from prison.”

Crown was transferred from the Flagler County jail to the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Before Crown's initial arrest, a man told deputies Crown and another man broke a window in his home, smashed a window on his vehicle and slashed all four tires. Deputies said one of the suspects also took two chainsaws from the man's vehicle.

A deputy later found Crown and the other man on Palm Coast Parkway, and the arrest report shows the vehicle Crown and the other man were in contained a knife in the glove compartment and the two chainsaws that were reported stolen.

