Man found shot dead inside Palm Coast laundromat

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Palm Coast Laundry, on Belle

Terre Parkway in Palm Coast, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

FCSO detectives and deputies are actively investigating the incident and following all leads. This is

believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.



“This is a very sad day for the families of those involved and we are following all leads to find out

exactly what happened,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will release more information when it is

appropriate.”

