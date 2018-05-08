Palm Coast man indicted in ex-wife's death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A grand jury on Thursday indicted a 46-year-old man on a charge of first-degree murder in his ex-wife's death, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Michael Cummings was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Faith Lorraine Cummings who deputies said was found beaten and strangled at her Palm Coast home Jan. 11.

“At the time of the arrest, we had probable cause to arrest Michael Cummings for second-degree

murder,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We had hoped that the investigation and court proceedings would result in an increased charge, which happened today. I hope this brings some peace to Faith’s family.”

Cummings was served with the new charge at the Flagler County jail, where he has been held since January without bond.

