Employees robbed at gunpoint outside Flagler senior center

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies are asking for help tracking down a man that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says robbed two employees of a senior entertainment center.

According to investigators, the man robbed the two employees as they were leaving Dakota Joe's on South Old Dixie Highway. The man pointed a gun, demanded money from the business and forced the employees back into the building.

As an employee showed the armed man where the money was stored, the man hit the employee in the head numerous times with a firearm, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man left the area in a newer model black 4-door vehicle (pictured below), which is believed to be a Nissan Altima, deputies said. It has chrome wheels and tinted windows.

The Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a 180 pound black male, approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark plaid shorts and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at (386) 313-4911 and mention case number 2018-101675. You can also email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

