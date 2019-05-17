Father, son accused of attacking deputies

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A man and his son accused of attacking deputies while attempting to flee have been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded early Friday morning to a disturbance on Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies met with witnesses who said a man, identified as 51-year-old Darren Kuback, was yelling in the area and behaving strangely.

WATCH: Body camera video released by Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses also told deputies that Darren Kuback had walked off to his trailer after telling them that he had lost his son, 25-year-old Tyler Kuback, who has an active warrant for his arrest out of Volusia County for a charge of failure to return leased equipment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to Darren Kuback's trailer, where they saw him walking outside. Deputies said he was told multiple times to stop, but he ignored them and instead attempted to flee the area and enter his trailer. Deputies were able to secure Darren Kuback and sit him on the ground outside.

Deputies said they then entered Darren Kuback's trailer and found his son, Tyler Kuback, who was secured in handcuffs for officer safety while the Sheriff's Office confirmed his warrant out of Volusia County.

The Sheriff's Office verified the warrant and informed Tyler Kuback that he was under arrest, deputies said. It was at this time that he pulled away from deputies and attempted to run from the area.

Deputies were able to secure Tyler Kuback outside the trailer, but while they were attempting to gain control of him, Darren Kuback began jumping on the backs of the deputies and struck one deputy in the eye with his fist in an attempt to free his son, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Tyler Kuback was actively resisting deputies as well by pinching them and attempted to pull at their gun belts.

Numerous deputies arrived at the scene and eventually Darren and Tyler Kuback were both secured without further incident, officials said.

"This is a really unfortunate situation," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This could have gone a very different way, and I am thankful that no one was seriously injured and that these two are both in the Green Roof Inn where they belong."

Deputies said Darren and Tyler Kuback were arrested and booked into the Flagler County jail.

Darren Kuback is charged with resisting an officer without violence and battery on a law enforcement officer and is being held on no bond. Deputies said he has prior arrests on suspicion of DUI and domestic aggravated assault.

Tyler Kuback is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape and is also being held on no bond. Deputies said he has prior arrests on suspicion of various drug charges, retail shoplifting and violation of probation.

