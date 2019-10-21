Man wanted for questioning in deadly Palm Coast shooting

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County detectives are looking for a man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting that unfolded earlier this month outside of a Palm Coast convenience store.

Derrius Braxton Bauer is considered a person of interest in the Oct. 12 shooting that left 26-year-old Deon O'Neal Jenkins dead and another man injured, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Bauer, who is wanted on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in a traffic case, is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 that is missing a front hubcap and carrying the Florida tag IL47RH.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 12, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who reported a shooting in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store. The caller said he and his passenger had been shot, and that he was driving to the hospital.

At the request of dispatchers, the driver pulled over at a Palm Coast fire station where Jenkins died, despite life-saving measures performed by paramedics. The unnamed driver survived and was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

No details about the motive or suspect in the shooting have been released.

Anyone with tips about the shooting or information on the whereabouts of Bauer is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 888-277-TIPS.

