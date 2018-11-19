Man who ran from traffic stop held woman against her will, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 67-year-old driver who refused to pull over during a traffic stop Saturday morning later held a woman against her will in an apartment, forcing deputies to come to her rescue, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Greenway is facing charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, resisting arrest without violence, battery and violation of probation. Greenway, who is being held without bond, is currently on a six-month probation for a DUI arrest that was reduced to reckless driving, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a Flagler County deputy spotted Greenway driving recklessly on Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast at 8 a.m. Saturday and tried to pull him over. But Greenway sped off and avoided stop sticks at an I-95 off ramp, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office deployed its emergency helicopter, Fire Flight, to track Greenway, and he was spotted entering his apartment complex on Porto Mar.

Deputies tried to get Greenway to come out with his hands visible, but he refused, wielding a golf club and threatening a woman inside the apartment who was begging him to let her leave, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they could see Greenway acting aggressively toward the woman before he pinned her against a door out of sight of the deputies. They said they could hear a physical altercation in the apartment and used a master key to enter the apartment and get the woman out of harm's way.

Deputies said Greenway resisted being put into handcuffs. He has previous Flagler County arrests for DUI and grand theft.

“What started as a potential reckless driving charge turned into false imprisonment and aggravated assault because this guy didn’t want to simply pull over for a traffic stop,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Numerous lives were put in jeopardy all because he knew he broke the law and was on probation and didn’t want to go to jail. You see how well that worked out for him. If you run from us, we are going to get you. Our deputies did a great job spotting a dangerous driver, tactically observing him as he fled and apprehending him before he could hurt someone.”

