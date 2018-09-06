Flagler County Sheriff's Office asks for help naming new K-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to name a new K-9 donated to the office.

The dog has been assigned to Deputy Troy Cavas, and the two will begin a 480-hour FDLE K-9 team training course in September.

But the German shepherd can’t be sent to school without a name. That's why deputies need your help.

Those wishing to submit name suggestions can do by clicking here.

The deadline to submit name suggestions is midnight Wednesday.

The name will be announced on Facebook at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

