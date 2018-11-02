New program equips domestic violence offenders with GPS devices

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced a new initiative aimed at protecting local victims of domestic violence.

This week, the Sheriff's Office launched a program to equip domestic violence offenders with GPS tracking devices.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the program provides victims with exclusion zones that are off-limits to the offender. The trackers will immediately notify victims and deputies if those zones are violated.

The GPS Monitoring Program was implemented after Sheriff Rick Staly formed a task force in July 2017 to work to reduce domestic violence in Flagler County and the task force recommended an ankle-monitoring program to be put in place for domestic violence offenders.

The Sheriff's Office said it hopes the program will help give victims peace of mind while their abuser is out of jail awaiting trial.

Judges also have the option to order GPS monitoring for offenses other than domestic violence.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Family Life Center (Flagler County): familylifecenterflagler.org or 386-437-3505

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

