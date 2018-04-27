Palm Coast man charged with murder in death of wife

PALM COAST, Fla. - After an autopsy ruled a 25-year-old woman's April 7 death was a homicide and weeks of investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the victim's husband was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder.

Brandi Celenza was killed in her home on Felter Lane in Palm Coast. Friday afternoon, her husband, Keith Johansen, 36, was arrested at their home.

“We suspected from the start of this investigation that this was a murder, but time was on our side with this case and we took it slowly in order to build the strongest case possible,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It took time for FDLE to analyze the forensic evidence and to obtain electronically stored evidence through out-of-state search warrants. The community should be very proud of our capable team and know that we have the ability to solve intricate and difficult cases.”

Deputies said the couple's home contained an elaborate home security system. A search warrant was issued to obtain the video footage from the California company that stored it. There was a significant delay because the company was initially unresponsive. The footage was finally received and reviewed by detectives who determined the video footage greatly conflicted with the statements Johansen gave 911 dispatchers and deputies who responded to the initial call about Celenza's death.

“Unfortunately, this is another domestic homicide in our county,” Staly said. “A young woman and mother lost her life, and a young son lost his mother, because in a moment of rage, her husband thought violence was the answer."

Johansen had a previous arrest in Flagler County for driving without a valid driver’s license in 2008. He also had a protection against domestic violence order from a previous relationship.

