Palm Coast massage therapist arrested for video voyeurism

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast massage therapist has been arrested on a charge of video voyeurism. Justus Scott, 35, was arrested by Flagler County deputies at his home Oct.19 after investigators were provided a video showing a woman undressing prior to a massage.

Scott worked as a massage therapist at Wellness One Chiropractic in Palm Coast at the time but no longer works there.

Detectives determined the video was recorded between January 2016 and January 2017. Investigators said Scott had placed a cellphone in the massage room to video record the customer while she undressed.

"At this point we have only one video showing one victim," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We will continue to investigate and add additional charges until all potential victims and crimes gave been identified."

Scott was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The Flagler County Sheriff Office seized Scott's home computer and other electronic devices in an attempt to identify any other victims.

Investigators are asking people who visited the Wellness One Chiropractic in Palm Coast and think they may have been a victim to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

